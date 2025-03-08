New Delhi [India], March 8: Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh on Saturday organised an Equality Walkathon to mark International Women's Day and promote gender equality.

The walkathon started at around 7:00 AM and ended at around 9:00 AM. It brought together around 400 participants from various backgrounds to walk in support of equal opportunities, rights, and recognition for women.

The event's theme was "Accelerate Action for Gender Equality", and the participants carried banners and placards to spread awareness and encourage meaningful discussions around gender equality.

The walkathon was followed by a Women's Empowerment Program, which included discussions and activities focused on recognising and supporting women in different fields.

The chief guest at the event was Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, who delivered the welcome address. The program also witnessed a panel discussion with doctors which focussed on challenges related to women's health, workplace equality, and the importance of inclusive growth.

Speaking at the event at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh to commemorate International Women's Day, Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta thanked the Fortis management and advocated for building a strong and healthy ecosystem in Delhi. She said, "Delhi should become the most developed health centre in the country. Every citizen should get convenient medical services, and no one should be deprived of the right treatment. Reiterating the government's message of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao, I would like to say that the society must progress by prioritizing the education of daughters--not just for their academic growth, but also for their overall well-being."

"Women are the backbone of our society, contributing tirelessly across diverse fields--be it healthcare, education, business, or public service. They should prioritise their health and overall well-being. Together, let us build a future where gender equality is not just a goal but a lived reality," Gupta said.

Speaking at the program, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, "Women play a pivotal role across all sectors, and their contributions to healthcare are invaluable--bringing expertise, empathy, and innovation to patient care. Yet, women continue to face unique health challenges and systemic barriers in the workplace. At Fortis Healthcare, we are committed to fostering an environment of equality, where women are empowered to lead and excel. Inclusive growth is not just a vision--it is a necessity for a healthier, more equitable future. By recognizing and supporting women, we strengthen our communities and pave the way for lasting progress."

Deepak Narang, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said, "Women are integral to every sphere of life, and their contributions in healthcare are particularly profound--offering care, innovation, and leadership."

"Addressing women's health challenges and ensuring workplace equality are essential steps toward building a stronger, more inclusive future. We are committed to fostering an environment where women can thrive, breaking barriers and shaping the future of healthcare. Inclusive growth empowers us all, and by supporting women, we uplift entire communities," Narang said. (ANI)

