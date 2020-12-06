New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The national capital on Sunday experienced 'shallow fog' in the morning as the temperature dropped in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 25.4 ° Celsius, normal for this time of the year while a minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 ° Celsius, a five-degree departure from the normal.

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 13° Celsius and a maximum of 26° Celsius for today.

At Singhu Border area, people preferred to wear heavy sweaters and jackets to protect themselves from the adverse effects of winter. Many were seen sitting near the fire to keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) at the national capital remains in the "very poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 9 am.

The air quality over Delhi and National Capital Regional Area is likely to improve marginally but remain in the upper end of "Very Poor" category according to IMD.

According to the weather department's prediction, the air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the "Very Poor" category on Monday and Tuesday. Further, it said the air quality is likely to improve and reach in Poor to Moderate category by December 11.

'Very Poor' AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the 'Severe' category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. (ANI)

