Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday came out in support of party MP and actor Amol Kolhe who is facing criticism for playing Nathuram Godse in an upcoming film.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Arrested For Hacking Wife to Death With Sickle After Argument Over Affair.

Earlier, party leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad had taken potshots at Kolhe, the MP from Shirur in western Maharashtra, for playing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in the film "Why I Killed Gandhi".

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination, Administer 30 Lakh Doses Per Day For Last Mile Coverage Before Assembly Elections 2022.

“Dr Amol Kolhe's decision to act in that movie should be seen as an artist's choice. If he played that role, it does not mean he subscribes to Godse's ideology or views," Pawar told reporters.

“If someone plays the role of Aurangzeb in a film, it should not be seen as the actor becoming a supporter of the Mughals....Ravan abducted Sita (in the Ramayana), does it imply that the actor playing Ravan actually kidnapped her?” he added.

On party leader Awhad opposing the film, Pawar said, “He must have expressed his personal opinion. I don't need to respond to it.”

Pawar also referred to Richard Attenborough's acclaimed biopic "Gandhi".

“Because of Attenborough's film, the Mahatma's work could reach across continents. The artist who played the role of Godse was an artist and his work should be seen as such,” the NCP chief said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)