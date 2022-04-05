New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra MLAs of many parties arrived at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence for dinner in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra MLAs attended a tea party at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house at 6 PM.

Sharad Pawar invited Maharashtra's MLAs for a dinner tonight, as the leaders from all the parties are here for a training program in Parliament. The training program is for all the first-time MLAs as per the parliamentary system of the country, sources said.

Talking to ANI, a senior leader of Maharashtra Congress Prithviraj Chavan, who is also a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly informed that the first time MLAs elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly have been called by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to Delhi for an orientation program for 2 days, that is from April 5 to April 6.

"To mark the occasion, we have also kept a dinner party," he added.

Prithviraj Chavan said that both the meetings will be courtesy meet only. (ANI)

