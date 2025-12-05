Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Despite recent tensions and protests by Hindu groups over the disputed mosque building in Sanjauli, the Muslim community on Friday offered Jumma (Friday) prayers peacefully, emphasising unity and brotherhood in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

A significant number of Muslim devotees gathered to pray, expressing relief that the atmosphere remained calm and respectful. Speaking to the media after prayers, local Muslim devotee Mohammad Rakiv said that prayers were conducted peacefully and hoped for the same in the near future.

"The prayers were conducted peacefully. There is no problem or difficulty. All brothers are going to Chandipur to offer prayers as well," said a Muslim devotee.

Another worshipper, Mohammad Shawan, echoed the sentiment and stressed the bond between the communities.

"There is peace between Hindus and Muslims. There is no issue. Everyone lives in harmony and friendship. Hindus and Muslims are brothers.", said Mohmmad Dhawan, a Muslim devotee.

Shehjzad, the priest of the Sanjauli Mosque, thanked both communities for maintaining mutual respect and urged continued cooperation.

"Yes, there is mutual love. On Fridays, more people come for prayers. We pray that love and affection remain among all. Everyone should live in harmony; that is the best way," said Shehjzad.

Local Hindu resident Ravi Kumar Dalit welcomed the conduct of prayers, stating that the situation has improved after the High Court's directions to maintain the status quo at the site.

"The Hon'ble High Court has ordered the maintenance of the status quo, and today, the Friday prayers were offered in line with constitutional provisions. It should be seen as a gesture of communal harmony. Earlier, there was tension and people were angry, but things are easing now. There is no atmosphere of conflict here.", he said.

He added that Himachal Pradesh is known as Devbhoomi (Land of Gods), and the peace it stands for must be upheld.

"Brotherhood should remain intact. The standoff that had emerged is now normal after the High Court's decision. The kind of environment that developed earlier should not repeat. Harmony must prevail within the constitutional framework.", said Ravi.

Friday's prayers took place under close observation but without any disturbance. Community leaders on both sides expressed hope that the recent communal friction would now make way for peace and dialogue.

The issue of the disputed Sanjauli mosque building remains under judicial consideration, but residents say they are determined to avoid conflict and preserve Shimla's long-standing tradition of coexistence and harmony. (ANI)

