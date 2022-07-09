New Delhi, July 9: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the new government assumed office in the state.

Shinde and Fadnavis met the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and sought his "blessings and guidance" for development of Maharashtra. "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, His Deputy Devendra Fadnavis Meet Amit Shah.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Shinde said he would try and understand the prime minister's vision for the development of the state and strive to take Maharashtra to newer heights.

Shinde said several projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, metro rail in cities, and digging farm ponds to boost irrigation, which were initiated by Fadnavis but had run into delays under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, will be put on fast-track.

Shinde and Fadnavis assumed office on June 30 after Thackeray resigned as chief minister, facing a massive rebellion in his Shiv Sena party.

As many as 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents walked out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, an alliance formed with Congress and NCP, last month accusing Thackeray of deviating from the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

