Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shahi in Delhi on Friday, July 8 days after forming government in the state.

Shinde, who arrived in Delhi with Fadnavis in the evening, is on his first visit to the national capital after taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

#maharastra CM #EknathSinde and his deputy #DevendraFadnavis meets union home minister #AmitShah . It is said that the duo is in capital for cabinet expansion pic.twitter.com/T3z6kHnTUv — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) July 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)