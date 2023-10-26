Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday posted the matter for further hearing on November 2 in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case.

Earlier on October 20, After the hearing on the disqualification of MLAs in Vidhan Bhavan, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Anil Desai said that the Speaker as tribunal has clubbed the petitions and clubbed in six groups adding that the next hearing will be on October 26.

"Today in the hearing, the Speaker as tribunal has clubbed the petitions that were there in front of him and made it in six groups... Out of the six, four groups are from our side, and two are from their side (the Shinde Group). He will prepare a time schedule, which will be presented to the Supreme Court on October 30. The next hearing will be on the 26th (October)," Anil Desai said.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde, who was then a Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet splintered a coup within the ranks of the party and formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing the Chief Minister's post for himself.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court challenging the EC's move to allot the name 'Shiv Sena' and 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to the rival faction led by CM Shinde.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has sought disqualification proceedings against those MLAs who joined hands with the BJP following Eknath Shinde's lead. (ANI)

