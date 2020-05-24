India News | Shiv Sena MP Writes to DM, Demands Free COVID-19 Test for Thane Prison Police Staff

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from Thane Rajan Vichare has written a letter to District Magistrate Rajesh Narvekar urging for police staff at Thane prison to be provided with the facility of free COVID-19 testing.

In his letter to District Magistrate, Sena MP highlighted several instances where inmates have been found corona positive in different prisons. He said it is important for the safety of policemen and their families that they be tested for the virus in order to contain its spread.

Also Read | Home Quarantine Mandatory for Those Entering State by Domestic Flights, Says Kerala Government.

Vichare also demanded that other jail staff and suspected inmates should also be tested for COVID-19.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 44,582 positive COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Auto-Rickshaw Drivers in Dehradun Face Severe Financial Crisis Even As Services Resume During Lockdown: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)