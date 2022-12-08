New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The NCP and the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Thursday demanded strict action against people in high offices who have made insulting references to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, NCP member Amol Kolhe and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Vinayal Raut said insulting references to Shivaji will not be tolerated.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered as a great person not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country. It is unfortunate that people holding constitutional posts have been making insulting references to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj repeatedly," Raut said.

Echoing Raut's views, Kolhe said Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, Raja Chhatrasal Bundela and many other great kings and generals took inspiration from Shivaji.

"He is not God but no lesser than God for us. Nowadays insulting statements and expressions are being uttered against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj more frequently in Maharashtra and we cannot tolerate this," said Kolhe.

"Hence, I would like to demand that strict action should be taken against such foul-mouthed persons," the NCP member said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had referred to Shivaji as an "old icon" and urged people to follow modern icons such as Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari.

Earlier, the dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka once again found echo in Lok Sabha with members from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) raising 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhawani' slogans during zero hour.

They were also seen gesturing to the NCP members to join the protest. Gradually even the members of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction raised slogans 'Jai Bhavani' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai".

AIMIM member Imtiaz Jaleel and Independent member Navneet Rana also supported the protest.

The border dispute has led to clashes between the two states recently.

On Wednesday, NCP leader Supriya Sule had sought intervention from the Union home ministry in the ongoing border dispute. The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belgaon, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

It also laid claim to 814 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of the southern state. Karnataka, however, considers the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

