Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena workers on Sunday staged a protest at Lalbagh in Mumbai against Karnataka government over the alleged removal of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in Belgaum district.

During the protest, the protestors raised slogans and held banners against the Karnataka government. However, they all were seen flouting social distancing norms imposed to contain COVID-19 spread.

The bust of the Maratha warrior king was removed on Saturday following which the Sena workers staged a demonstration against the Karnataka government.

Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sena leader and State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde have condemned the removal of the bust and requested its immediate reinstallation. (ANI)

