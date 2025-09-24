Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Wednesday demanded a special package of Rs 15,000 crore from the Centre for the farmers of Marathwada.

On the flood situation in Marathwada, Dubey told ANI, "There has been heavy rainfall in Marathwada of Maharashtra for the last 4-5 days. Eight people have lost their lives till now...This government calls itself a double-engine government. Maharashtra has a BJP government, and the Centre has a BJP government, yet they have not been given a single rupee of help...

Dubey also took a dig at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the CM should give the money he spends on advertisements to farmers and waive off their debt.

"I demand that the central government provide a substantial relief package to Maharashtra...I demand that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis use the money he spends on his banners and newspaper advertisements to send to our farmers, forgive their debt immediately, and compensate them for the damages...I demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah send a special package of at least Rs 15,000 Crore for the farmers of Marathwada...You should help Maharashtra the way you help other states..."

The continuous heavy rainfall across several districts of Maharashtra has led to flooding, prompting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts.

As this happened, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited Darfal village in Solapur to assess the flood situation.

Continuous heavy rainfall in several districts has triggered flood-like situations, compelling extensive rescue and relief operations.

The NDRF has been actively engaged in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts since Monday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected areas in Solapur, inspected the damaged crops, and interacted with the farmers. He directed local authorities to ensure quick relief and support for those impacted by the heavy rains.

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 1,339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday lambasted the Mahayuti government amid destruction caused by heavy rains and flooding in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, stating that nearly 40 lakh farmers have suffered losses.

Addressing a press conference, Raut stated that 11 districts in the Marathwada region have suffered massive damage, resulting in the "washing away" of approximately seven lakh acres of agricultural land."Where is the government? The government has about Rs 10 lakh crore of debt. So, how will it extend any help?" Raut said, adding, "The entire Marathwada region, which comprises 11 districts, has faced massive damage. Around 70 lakh acres of agricultural land have been washed away. About 40 lakh farmers have suffered losses. They have lost their livestock, crops, houses and everything else." (ANI)

