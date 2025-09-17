Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece 'Saamana' has on the occasion of Narendra Modi's 75th birthday taken a jibe at the Prime Minister and questioned the celebrations across the country.

The editorial piece in Saamana slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over poverty and unemployment in the country and asked the Prime Minister Modi's supporters to reflect on these issues.

Also Read | PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extend Warm Greetings.

"Prime Minister Modi has turned 75 years old. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party are celebrating PM Modi's 75th birthday. There is no evil in the mind in celebrating your leader's birthday, but has there been such a clean atmosphere in the country today that people should celebrate PM Modi's birthday, and he should accept the wishes? Modi has been the Prime Minister of the country for 11 years. Modi and his devotees should now reflect on what they have given the country in these 11 years"

Saamana alleged that the Centre is distributing the ration to 80 crore people in the country monthly, which indicates that a huge population is below the poverty line.

Also Read | Bareilly 'Love Swap': Man Elopes With Sister-in-Law a Day After Brother-in-Law Runs Away With His Sister in UP's Kamalupur, Families Reach Amicable Settlement.

"As the Prime Minister, Modi has given 10 kg of free grain every month to 80 crore people of the country, and he keeps praising himself for this free grain. This means that in a country with a population of 140 crore, 80 crore people are living below the poverty line. PM Modi gives them 10 kg of grain, so their hearth is burning. For a country like India, it is not a matter of pride," the editorial read.

The paper said that the Opposition wants to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Unemployment Day'. Pointing out at the Prime Minister's promise of two crore jobs per year, Saamana claimed that the Centre has not even provided 10 lakh jobs in the country.

The paper said, "Opposition parties have suggested that Modi's birthday should be celebrated as 'Unemployment Day'. This means that their slogan of 'self-reliant' India has proved hollow. Unemployment has exploded in the last 10 years. When Modi came to power for the first time, he announced that he would give two crore jobs every year, but in the last 10 years, even 10 lakh people did not get jobs, then how did they get jobs?"

"Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jai Shah was made the president of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) in one day, and the board's funds of crores were given into his hands. Jai Shah was handed over the reins of the cricket business, which gave him 'work', but crores of youth of the country are still unemployed," the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece added.

Reiterating their rhetoric of Central government favouring industrialist Gautam Adani, the paper wrote, "His (PM Modi) friend Gautam Adani laid his finger on the land and the land was given to him for free. Airports, government companies, and government lands were given to Adani. Cities like Mumbai are left in the hands of Adani."

Saamana's editorial comes amid a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, announced by the BJP to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)