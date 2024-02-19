On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of the renowned Maratha King in Chembur on Monday, February 19, 2024. This day, also known as Shivaji Jayanti, is widely observed in Maharashtra and other Maratha-speaking regions of India. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on two different dates every year - the third day of Phalgun in the Samvat Hindu calendar, and February 19 of each year as per Gregorian calendar. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About Shiv Jayanti That Marks the Birthday of Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Chembur

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Chembur on the occasion of 'Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti'. pic.twitter.com/adgGeIJMRV — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

