New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of next year's key meetings of G-20, Khelo India Youth Games, Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and Global investors summit in the state.

In the meeting that lasted for nearly one hour, the two leaders also discussed several matters related to the public welfare of the state, said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

Chief Minister Chouhan also took to Twitter and said that he was guided by Prime Minister Modi on upcoming programmes, development and public welfare issues. " Every time I meet him, I receive new energy to work," tweeted Chauhan, heaving praise on Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, which will be held at Indore from 8-10 January 2023 after a gap of two years. He has also been requested by the Chief Minister to virtually address the Global Investors Summit, said the CMO.

"Overseas Indians from more than 80 countries around the world are visiting Madhya Pradesh. They will be welcomed in accordance with the traditions of Madhya Pradesh. Many types of programs have been organised. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is visiting Indore to inaugurate the conference," tweeted Chauhan.

Chouhan acquainted the PM regarding the progress of the ongoing development works, programmes and public welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh. Some other contemporary issues were also discussed between the two, said the CMO in a statement. (ANI)

