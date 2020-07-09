Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, from Ujjain, informed Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today.

The Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Dubey to Uttar Police Police, MP Chief Minister's Office further informed.

Also Read | PM ?Narendra Modi Interacts With Representatives from Varanasi Based NGOs : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

The wanted gangster Dubey was nabbed from Ujjain in the morning today. His arrest comes six days after Dubey and his associates fired on Uttar Pradesh policemen killing eight and injuring six.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.(ANI)

Also Read | Sensex Zooms 250 Points to 36,575, Nifty Up at 10,775 Tracking Firm Cues From Global Stock Market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)