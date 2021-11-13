Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after tribal queen Rani Kamlapati.

Speaking briefly to ANI, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude and said, "I thank PM Modi for renaming Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati. She was the pride of Gond society. She was the last Hindu queen."

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh government wrote to the Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati.

The letter from the state's transport department informed that renaming the station is also in accordance with the Central government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the country's first world-class railway station at Habibganj in Bhopal on November 15. (ANI)

