India News | Shobhaa De, Vikas Swarup, Sandhya Mridul to Headline Debut Edition of Nainital Literature Festival

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Novelist Shobhaa De, author Anand Neelakantan, writer and former diplomat Vikas Swarup, actor Sandhya Mridul and food historian Pushpesh Pant are among the eminent names participating at the inaugural edition of the Nainital Literature Festival (NLF), starting April 25.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Mountain Magic in Char Khet, the three-day literary celebration, with an evocative tagline ‘Sailing with Stories', will feature more than 50 authors, artists, filmmakers, musicians, and thought leaders.

Also Read | Pune: Mother Records Daughter While Bathing and Changing Clothes, Circulates Obscene Videos To Divert Family's Attention From Her Extra-Marital Affair; Arrested With Paramour.

The event promises a vibrant blend of panel discussions, readings, workshops, performances, and immersive experiences. It is organised by the Lekhni Foundation.

“The Nainital Literature Festival is a collective movement of ideas, imagination and inclusion. We are ‘Sailing With Stories' into a future where literature guides, heals, and unites. Here, we celebrate the many narratives that shape our lives and open space for both rooted voices and global echoes,” Amitabh Singh Baghel, the festival's founder and chairperson of Lekhni Foundation, said in a statement.

Also Read | Hajj 2025: Private Haj Tour Operators' Quota for 10,000 Pilgrims Restored As Indian Government Seeks Saudi Haj Ministry Help.

The festival, according to the organisers, draws inspiration from "the five elements of nature and the five human senses, embodying a journey through ideas, identities, and the intangible magic of words".

The event's programming covers a diverse range of topics, including literature, poetry, culinary heritage, cinema, folklore, mythology, and environmental consciousness, with sessions offered in Hindi, English, and Urdu.

Other notable speakers at the festival include former diplomat TCA Raghavan, actor and poet Maria Goretti, author Richa Mukherjee, and travel and lifestyle vlogger Shenaz Treasury.

In addition to literary sessions, the festival will feature captivating performances by poets and musicians, an engaging hands-on workshop for both children and adults, and a lively marketplace showcasing local crafts, culinary treats, and art.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)