India News | Shocked and Sad, Says Minister Hebbalkar Accusing BJP MLC of Using Derogatory Word

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who has accused BJP MLC C T Ravi of using a derogatory word against her in the Legislative Council, on Friday said she is in "great shock and sadness" following the incident.

The Minister said the derogatory word was used against her repeatedly and humiliated, as she tried to counter the BJP leader for making certain disrespectful comments against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Coimbatore Man Arrives At Family Court With INR 80,000 in Coins to Pay As Interim Alimony, Judge Orders Him to Pay in Notes; Video Goes Viral.

"...I'm in great shock, sadness. Soon after the incident happened, my daughter-in-law called me and told me you are a warrior, we are all with you. My son who is in Bengaluru called me and tried to instill confidence in me, he is behind me. People of my constituency are behind me. Congress party is behind me," emotional Hebbalkar said.

Speaking to reporters here, she said there was a protest on remarks against BR Ambedkar in the Council and the Chairman had adjourned the House for 10 minutes, and when she was seated in her seat Ravi made some derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | CJI Sanjiv Khanna-Led Supreme Court Bench To Hear Plea Today for Verification of EVMs Used in Haryana Assembly Polls.

As Ravi repeated those comments, Hebbalkar said, she objected to it and pointed out about his involvement in an accident allegedly leading to loss of life in the past, "to which he immediately used a derogatory word, which you all have heard."

"I feel disgusted to use it. With courage facing many difficulties, I have grown from being a common worker to this level in this civil society and politics, representing women. The derogatory word was used 10 times against me and I was humiliated," she further said.

Asserting that she won't be cowed down by such things, the Minister said that however, she too was a mother, sister and a mother-in-law, and several women draw inspiration from her to enter politics. "If insulted like this inside the House, it hurts."

Responding to a question, Hebbalkar said, "...I have been doing politics and have tried to serve people to the best of my ability. I stay away from bad people and bad things. Naturally we should be courageous in politics, but in the Legislative Council, the House of elders, a forum of intelligent people, when he (Ravi) used such words, everyone became Dhritarashtra (character in epic Mahabharata), this should not have happened."

"Those who heard it, came to me and said sorry, but no one condemned it. But my party people stood by me....this was done to me as I objected to things being said about Rahul Gandhi," she said.

Hebbalkar said she has clearly stated before the Council Chairman in writing and to the media about the words used by Ravi against Rahul Gandhi and her counter comments to him, "I have not backtracked from it." "But, he (Ravi) has told both the Chairman and media that he did not use derogatory words against me. All of you have seen the video. He is lying, but all of you and people of the state know the fact. Even BJP leaders know the fact. I have not lied..." she added.

Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening. Based on the complaint filed by Hebbalkar, a case was registered against him under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He has denied the allegation calling it "false".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)