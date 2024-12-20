Coimbatore, December 20: In an unusual incident, a 37-year-old man in Coimbatore arrived at the additional family court with INR 80,000 in coins to pay as interim alimony to his estranged wife. The man, a call taxi owner from Vadavalli, had been ordered to pay INR 2 lakh as interim maintenance after his wife filed for divorce last year.

On Wednesday, he brought the amount in 20 bundles of INR 2 and INR 1 coins, unloading them from his car and walking into the court premises. When he submitted the amount, the judge directed him to pay in currency notes instead. A video of the man carrying the bundles of coins out of the court quickly went viral on social media, sparking discussions about the incident. Karnal: Septuagenarian Couple Ends 43-Year Marriage With INR 3 Crore Divorce Alimony After 11-Year Court Battle.

On Thursday, he returned to court with the amount converted into notes and handed it over as directed. The court has now instructed him to pay the remaining INR 1.2 lakh soon. ‘Let Her Earn’: Karnataka High Court Judge Questions INR 6 Lakh Per Month Maintenance Demand By Woman Divorcing Husband, Viral Video Surfaces.

The man’s act, though legal, created logistical challenges for the court and drew mixed reactions online. Some viewed it as an attempt to express his frustration, while others criticised it as an inconvenience.

This comes as the Supreme Court on Thursday underscored that laws enacted for the welfare of women should not be misused as instruments of harassment, intimidation, or extortion against their husbands. The top court stressed that alimony is not meant to equalise the financial status of ex-spouses but rather to provide the dependent woman with a reasonable standard of living.

The Supreme Court's observations came amid the massive outrage of a techie, Atul Subhas, who alleged that his estranged wife and her family demanded INR 2 lakh in monthly maintenance, later increasing it to an annual amount of INR 3 crore.

