New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Ahead of Chhath Puja, shopkeepers and vendors in Delhi's Dabri Mor market are selling items and hoping for good business this year.

Speaking to ANI, Sukhpal Singh, a vendor said, "This year, we have brought new items for sale with a new hope. We have brought quality items. We hope that with the blessings of 'Chhath Maai' everything will go well."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker! Alcoholic And Druggist Son Rapes Mother At Knifepoint on Diwali in Ghaziabad.

He said that nobody could celebrate the festival properly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the vendors are hoping of having more customers this year.

Sumit, another vendor said, "It feels good this year. We are hopeful for our sales to go up as Chhath puja will be done at ghats and we will have more customers."

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

Earlier on November 5, Delhi Government has declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on the account of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)