Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) Normal life was disrupted in Jammu and Kashmir's communally sensitive Kishtwar township during a strike convened on Wednesday against the "insulting" comments on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a recent TV debate.

The strike, called by the management of Jamia Masjid, Kishtwar, and supported by the local Bar Association, was held peacefully and no untoward incident was reported, a police official said.

The members demanded action against a BJP youth leader and two members of Ikkjutt Jammu, a regional political party, for extending their support to Sharma.

Shops and business establishments owned by the Muslims remained closed across the town in response to the strike, while skeletal transport services operated throughout the day.

Lawyers affiliated to the Bar Association, Kishtwar, abstained from work in response.

The BJP has suspended Sharma following an outrage within and outside the country over her controversial remarks.

Police had on Tuesday registered a case against three political activists for hurting religious sentiments and also warned netizens against sharing "objectionable posts".

