New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Two helmet-wearing men robbed a 40-year-old showroom owner of Rs 40,000 in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Rajat Gupta, a resident of Vasundhara Sector-5, UP, runs a showroom of ready-made garments in Shankar Vihar.

Also Read | 23rd Ammunition Review Meeting & 20th Gun Wharf Review Meeting of Naval Armament … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

He was in his showroom with his three employees when two persons wearing helmets and carrying pistols entered it and one of them fired a warning shot, a senior police officer said.

The robbers asked about the cash box and forced him to open it. They took Rs 40,000 from it and some papers kept on the cash counter before fleeing, the officer said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings For 1st Roza of Ramzan on March 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata And Other Cities of India.

A case has been registered at Preet Vihar Police Station and a hunt is on to nab the accused, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)