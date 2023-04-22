Amritsar, Apr 22 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday claimed a shrine associated with Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, in Arunachal Pradesh has been turned into a Buddhist shrine.

The SGPC claimed in a statement that photos shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 8 on social media made it clear that Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan in Mechuka has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

Also Read | Bihar's Famous Delicacies 'Khurma', 'Tilkut', 'Balu Shahi' Likely To Get GI Tags, Applications Accepted.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed this alleged act “an attack on Sikhs” and said converting any religious place of one community to that of another is a direct violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

He said Guru Nanak Dev made religious journeys to different places for the welfare of humanity, which is known as 'Udasis' in Sikh history. Accordingly, there is a reference to Guru Nanak Dev's visit to Mechuka.

Also Read | Maternal Colorectal Cancer Linked to Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes, Says Study.

The SGPC president said Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan was established in memory of the Sikh guru.

Historian Colonel Dalvinder Singh Grewal made an important contribution to the development of this gurdwara and with the support of the Indian Army, it was handed over to the 'Sangat' in March 1987.

"But it is highly unfortunate that now a mischievous attempt has been made to destroy this memorial shrine of the first Sikh Guru. It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh after visiting this historical Sikh shrine is showing it as a Buddhist shrine. This act is going to hurt Sikh sentiments, which will be strongly opposed at all levels," said Dhami.

He said the president, the prime minister, the home minister and the National Commission for Minorities should intervene immediately, adding he will write to them and ask for action in the matter.

Many cases related to Sikh shrines in different parts of the country are already pending and now another case has been created, he said.

"This is another example of discrimination against Sikhs, on which the government should take cognisance and move towards a solution," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)