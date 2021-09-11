Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the demolition of an 'ancient' Hindu temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district and said the BJP government should have consulted the local residents before taking such an action, 'which has hurt the religious sentiments of the people".

Also Read | Tech Giant #Apple is Likely to See Robust Sales in the Second Half of This Year … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

"The destruction of an ancient temple in Nanjangud is condemnable. Since it was a sensitive issue, the @BJP4Karnataka should have spoken to the local residents, The demolition is done without the consultation of the people in the region & has hurt the religious sentiments," he said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | Who Will Be The Next Gujarat Chief Minister? Here Is List of Probables Who May Succeed Vijay Rupani.

The officials concerned have not followed the due process, he said.

"Though there was a court order, the administration should have given a thought before implementing it (order)," he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader demanded that a piece of land be earmarked to construct a temple there to compensate for the demolition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)