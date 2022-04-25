Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the arrest of Gujarat independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in Assam over a tweet.

In a set of tweets, the senior Congress leader flayed the BJP for silencing the dissent through immoral means.

“I condemn @BJP4India govt's act to snatch away freedom of speech by arresting Gujarat MLA & Dalit leader @jigneshmevani80. Silencing the dissent & critics through immoral means is an autocratic approach,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He called upon "‘all true Indians" who respect Constitution of India to stand with Mevani. Siddaramaiah said many more Jignesh Mevanis will emerge to fight against the “fascist BJP government".

Mevani was re-arrested in Kokrajhar by the Assam Police on Monday for allegedly assaulting officials after a court granted him bail in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The independent MLA, supported by the Congress, was booked under IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others, police said.

The Gujarat legislator was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar.

