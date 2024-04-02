Mysuru, Apr 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the 25 BJP MPs elected from the State, alleging that they failed to raise the issues pertaining to Karnataka.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the BJP MPs cannot become the "voice of the people of Karnataka."

“25 BJP members went to the Parliament in 2019. Did they raise your voice in the Parliament? Did they speak about grants to Karnataka? Did Pratap Simha (Mysore BJP MP) speak in the Parliament?” the Chief Minister asked.

“The BJP MP's did not speak because they trembled before the Prime Minister. Will those tremble before the PM ever become your voice, will they raise Karnataka's problems or draw the attention of the Centre towards the problems of Karnataka? No,” he said.

He said Congress candidate M Lakshmana has the calibre to draw the government's attention.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged: “Apart from lying he did not fulfill his promise according to me. Modi did not solve the problems of the poor, women, farmers, youth, Dalit, backward, minorities and labourers.”

He appealed to people to ponder whether the promises made by Modi were fulfilled.

“Modi said he will bring back black money stashed abroad and give Rs 15 lakh to each family. Did he give? No. If BJP came to power, he said prices of commodities rice, wheat, gas and fertilisers will be brought down. He said 'Achche Din Ayenge'. Did it come? None of them happened,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

He criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting Karnataka to see the drought situation prevailing in the state and alleged that he comes only during elections to seek votes.

The BJP had won 25 out of 28 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. An independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh too had won with the BJP's support; Congress and JD(S) got one seat each.

