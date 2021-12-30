Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 30 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked the former Chief Ministers of the state Sukhbir Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh and said that the state has become dysfunctional during their regime.

While addressing the rally in Punjab's Patiala, Sidhu stated that the people of Punjab have lost their faith in the politics of the state and are demanding a change in the system.

"Today's reality is that people of Punjab have lost faith in the political and financial system which have been made dysfunctional in last 20 years by Badal and Captain. People demand change in the system. Only an agenda-driven politics lead by moral authority can resurrect Punjab to its pristine glory," Sidhu said.

He also said that the Punjab Model will revive the "legendary" vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and will empower the panchayats.

"Punjab Model will revive the legendary vision of Rajiv Gandhi Ji empowering the panchayats ... Freeing them from clutches of officers, decentralizing power, giving resources back to the people by ensuring self-reliance of villages. This is the base of our pyramid of democracy," he added.

The assembly polls in the state will be held in 2022.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

