Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI): The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) is to launch a campaign on Tuesday to collect signatures from the public to urge the Centre to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

PCC leader A V Subramanian, in a press release on Monday, said the campaign would be addressed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and leaders of alliance partners.

The campaign would begin after unfurling of the national flag as part of Republic Day.

Later, the SDA would send the papers containing the signatures to the President for his intervention to recall Bedi as she has allegedly been hindering the implementation of welfare schemes and interfering in routine administration matters.

