Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Sikh community of Maharashtra on Monday extended its full support to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"Over the past 2.5 years, the government has implemented policies for the welfare and upliftment of Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat, Sikhs, Hindu Punjabis, Lubanas, Sikligars, Sindhis, and Banjaras, which have played a pivotal role in their social and economic progress," Sikh Samaj Maharashtra stated in the press release.

Also Read | Locopilots Save Asiatic Lion from Train Accident Near Pipavav Port; 86 Lions Saved This Year.

The community stated the BJP government has not only made beneficial announcements for these communities but has also taken historic steps for their upliftment.

"Recently, for the first time, the 11-member Sikh Representative Committee, Maharashtra State with members nominated from Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat have been granted representation in the Minority Commission, Government of Maharashtra, a milestone move that marks a significant development in the history of the Sikh community," it stated.

Also Read | RSS Condemns Manipur Violence, Asks Governments to Resolve Conflict Fast.

Additionally, a Sikh member has been appointed to the Minority Commission of the Government of Maharashtra, and an 11-member Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy has been established through an official notification.

"These initiatives clearly reflect the government's intent and commitment toward the welfare and progress of the Sikh community," it added.

The Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat, along with Sikh, Hindu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Sikligar, Banjara, and Lubana communities, is highly appreciative of these positive measures.

"They are optimistic that the government will continue to work with the same intent and vision for the welfare of all communities in the future," the community stated.

The Sikh community urged everyone to participate in the voting process on 20th of this month and extend their full support to the BJP-led Mahayuti for a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Additionally, they appeal to all to encourage their family members, relatives, and acquaintances to support Mahayuti and ensure active participation in the democratic process,' it stated.

Campaigning for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra has intensified, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to win over voters. The polls are scheduled for November 20, with counting to take place on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)