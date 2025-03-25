Gangtok, Mar 25 (PTI) The Sikkim Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the second supplementary demands for the grant of Rs 200.1 crore.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the second supplementary demands and the Appropriation Bill for the same on the first day of the budget session.

Tamang, who also heads the Home Department, informed the House regarding the withdrawal of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022.

It has been withdrawn due to the introduction of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), he said.

Education Minister Raju Basnet introduced the Capital University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to allow affiliation in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa scheduled it for discussion on Wednesday.

The Speaker, along with his deputy Raj Kumari Thapa called on Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

Accompanied by the senior officials of the assembly, Sherpa and Thapa paid a courtesy call to Mathur at Raj Bhavan ahead of presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, the assembly secretariat said in a statement.

The governor extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the session, it said.

