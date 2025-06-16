Gangtok, Jun 16 (PTI) A college student drowned in a whirlpool at the bottom of a waterfall in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at the Hidden Falls near Majuwa village in Yangang, they said.

The girl, a fourth-semester post-graduate student at the Department of Limbu of Sikkim University, went to the waterfall with some friends for an outing. While swimming at the bottom of the fall, she was caught in a whirlpool and drowned, police said.

The area is known for its rugged terrain, which becomes even more dangerous during the monsoon.

The girl hailed from Timburbong in the Soreng district. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

