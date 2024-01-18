Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], January 18 (ANI): Sikkim Congress President Gopal Chettri on Thursday claimed that due to the poor conditions of roads in the state, Sikkim was not included in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday in Gangtok, Chettri who took part in the rally on January 14 in Imphal said, "I was part of the high command meeting on January 4, wherein we wanted Sikkim to be included in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. However, owing to bad road conditions connecting Siliguri with Sikkim, Sikkim as a route was not considered."

However, the SPCC president informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sikkim before the elections to discuss various issues pertaining to the State.

Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee also conducted a press conference on Thursday, where they spoke on various issues of the state condemning the alliance government of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

"The SKM party is threatening One Family One Job employees to vote for SKM in the upcoming elections or face consequences in the regularisation of their jobs. When elections come near, parties make promises of regularisation within 100 days. It is only for vote bank politics and not solutions. To say that SKM will implement OFOJ regularisation process after the election is for the vote," Gopal Chettri said. "Even in the Rajya Sabha election, SKM BJP alliance is seen, yet it is understood that SKM is working at the behest of BJP. Our CM (Prem Singh Golay) has tucked under the influence of Home Minister Amit Shah. All the troubles in Sikkim are because of the BJP, which is only doing drama and not working. They are not fighting on real issues such as Limboo Tamang communities' seat reservation in the Assembly," he added.

Earlier today, Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government of posing hurdles to its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that entered the state on Thursday.

"We are in Assam till 25th January. The state government is making all efforts to ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success here. Assam government posing hurdles to the yatra, but we have faith that all sections of Assam including youth and women will listen to what Rahul Gandhi has to say," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after 67 days. (ANI)

