Gangtok, Nov 1 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,958 as 18 more persons tested positive for the virus while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 73, an official said on Sunday.

Of the 18 new cases, East Sikkim district reported 16 cases and South Sikkim two, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India Records ‘Highest-Ever’ Domestic Sales in October 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sikkim presently has 234 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,569 patients have recovered from the disease and 82 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state has so far reported 73 deaths due to COVID-19.

Also Read | Anuj Mishra, Congress District President in UP’s Jalaun, Thrashed by Two Women for Allegedly Stalking Them.

East Sikkim district has the highest number of COVID- 19 cases at 2,947.

A total of 56,699 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 including 133 samples in the last-24-hours, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)