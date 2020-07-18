Gangtok, Jul 17 (PTI) At least 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the states coronavirus tally to 254, an official said.

Out of the 433 RT-PCR tests conducted on Thursday, 29 samples tested positive for COVID-19, Director General-cum- Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised at JNU For Three Days: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Five others were also found infected by the virus by rapid-antigen testing at the Rangpo border check post, he said.

Out of these five, two persons were securit ymen of a bank travelling in a cash van for ATMs in Sikkim, Bhutia said.

Also Read | BJP Councillor Deepika Rani Beats Civic Body Employee With Slipper During Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan Board Meeting, Video Goes Viral.

The two were sent back to Siliguri in West Bengal, while the remaining three have been admitted to Isolation Ward of the STNM Hospital here.

Bhutia said that the number of active cases in Sikkim stands at 166, while 88 others have been cured of the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)