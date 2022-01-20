Gangtok, Jan 20 (PTI) Sikkim on Thursday reported 368 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 36,098, while two more fatalities raised the toll to 417, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Statue of Equality: PM Narendra Modi To Unveil 216-Feet Statue of Saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on February 5.

East Sikkim logged 243 positive cases followed by West Sikkim at 68, South at 50 and North at seven.

Also Read | UPPSC Examination Calendar 2022-23: Datesheet Released on uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Currently, the Himalayan state has 2,439 active cases. At least 503 COVID-positive people have migrated out, and 32,739 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 2,97,778 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,237 in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 29.7 per cent and the daily recovery rate at 92 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)