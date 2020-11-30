Gangtok, Nov 30 (PTI) Sikkim reported four new COVID- 19 cases on Monday, while one more person died, an official said.

East Sikkim registered three of the cases, while West Sikkim accounted for one, he said.

There are 248 active cases in the state at present, he added.

The state has so far reported 4,989 cases, of whom 4,544 patients have recovered and 88 migrated out, the official said.

A 73-year-old woman died of COVID-19 during the day, taking the toll to 109, he said.

Sikkim tested 30 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

