Gangtok, Oct 20 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,643 as 42 more people tested positive for the virus, an official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 63 as one more person succumbed to the infection, he said.

State Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim district reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and West Sikkim four.

The Himalayan state now has 254 active COVID-19 cases as 3,245 patients have recovered from the disease, he said, adding 81 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 54,631 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, he added.

