Gangtok, Aug 19 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported the third fatality due to Covid-19 when a 57 year-old man succumbed to the disease at STNM hospital here, an official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-secretary in the department of health, Pempa T Bhutia said that the victim, a native of Pelling was admitted to STNM hospital on August 14 for cellulitis in his right leg with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

He tested positive in RT-PCR test and died on Wednesday.

The cremation will take place on Wednesday as per the COVID-19 protocol.

The second fatality in the state was reported on Tuesday.

