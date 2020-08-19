New Delhi, August 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress legislator Sachin Pilot were prominent among politicians who wished the Sikh community on the Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Divas, also known as Parkash Purab today. Parkash Divas of Guru Granth Sahib is observed to mark the first opening ceremony of the holy book. Guru Granth Sahib is considered as the eternal living Guru of the Sikh community. Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Send on This Day.

Here's What Captain Amarinder Singh Tweeted on Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab:

Extending wishes on the Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Purab, Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: "It is prayed that all humanity may move forward in the light of the spiritual, social and religious wisdom of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, and spread the light of peace, brotherhood and harmony in the world." Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav 2020 HD Images: Spiritual Quotes From the Holy Book of Sikhs Marking Its Anniversary.

Congress MLA and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, in his message, wrote: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Granth Sahib. The Guru Granth Sahib is the main scripture of the Sikh community, edited by Shri Arjun Dev Ji, the fifth Guru of the Sikhs."

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sachin Pilot's Tweet on Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Purab:

Guru Granth Sahib is the central religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign and eternal living Guru following the lineage of the ten human Gurus of the religion. Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Prakash Purab 2020 commemorates the first Prakash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in 1604.

