Gangtok, Feb 7 (PTI) Sikkim reported two fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 6,110, an official said on Sunday.

The state now has 70 active cases, while 5,810 patients have recovered from the disease. Ninety-five people have migrated out, he said.

A total of 135 patients have died due to the contagion, the official said.

Sikkim tested 183 samples in the past 24 hours to take the total number of such clinical examinations to 75,827. PTI

