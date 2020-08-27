Gangtok, Aug 27 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,542 with 56 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Of the 56 new cases, 51 were reported from East Sikkim district and five from South Sikkim district, state IEC officer Sonam Bhutia said.

He said the state now has 388 active COVID-19 cases as 1,151 patients have recovered from the disease, while three persons have died, he said.

East Sikkim has registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1032 followed by 466 in South Sikkim, 43 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has tested 39,620 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

