Gangtok, Jul 25 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Friday unveiled the digitised check post at Melli, aiming to curb overloading of vehicles, which leads to accidents on hilly terrains, officials said.

The software for managing the check post has been developed by the Department of Information Technology, they said.

The first 20 days will be considered a trial period, during which awareness and orientation programmes will be conducted to ensure that transporters, vehicle operators, and check post officers are familiar with the new system, they said.

The system's main focus is on enhancing road safety by preventing overloading of heavy commercial vehicles, which is a leading cause of road accidents in hilly areas, officials said.

The software system also aims to improve efficiency at check posts and minimise manual processes through digital monitoring and enforcement, they said.

The Transport Department has decided not to impose any penalties on vehicle overloading during the trial phase.

Sikkim has 10 check posts at its borders.

