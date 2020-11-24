Gangtok, Nov 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll of Sikkim touched the 100-mark on Monday as another patient died, an official said on Monday.

An 89-year-old man died of the disease at the STNM Hospital, he said.

The patient had co-morbid conditions, including Parkinson's disease, he added.

The state registered 14 new cases in the past 24 hours to take the tally to 4,736.

East Sikkim reported five of these cases, followed by four each in West Sikkim and North Sikkim, and one in South Sikkim.

There are 230 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 4,320 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and 86 others migrated out.

Sikkim tested total 61,135 samples for COVID-19, including 48 samples in the past 24 hours.

