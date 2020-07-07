New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Journalists staged a silent protest outside Press Club of India on Tuesday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide case of a journalist at AIIMS Trauma Centre here on July 6.

In accordance with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's order, a high-level committee was set up that will submit its report within 48 hours.

The 37-year-old journalist, who was critical after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC) on Monday, succumbed to his injuries later.

An AIIMS press release said that the 37-year-old journalist was admitted to JPNATC on June 24 with COVID-19. He was making significant recovery from his COVID symptoms.

It said he was to be shifted to general ward from the ICU.

At around 1.55 pm he ran out of TC-1 where he was admitted and hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him.

"He ran to the fourth floor where he broke a windowpane and jumped out. He was immediately moved to the ICU in the trauma centre in an ambulance. He later succumbed to his injuries at 3.35 pm on July 6, 2020," the release said. (ANI)

