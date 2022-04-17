Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): With the increase in the coal prices, the tea industry in North Bengal, also the economic backbone for the people in the hills, is in dire need of an alternative source of power. This has also given rise to a paucity of coal supply, thus, affecting productivity.

In tea gardens, coal is required extensively for processing tea leaves in the factories, which includes withering, rolling and drying.

"The tea industry appeals for alternative power source post-coal price hike. There's been no coal import; internationally price has hiked three times. Our survival is getting tough", said Satish Mitruka, a tea factory owner from Siliguri.

Mitruka said that the tea planters in North Bengal have sought the intervention of the State and Central governments to address the shortage in coal supply at the tea estates but in return got a deaf ear to their multiple pleas. "We've requested state and central govt multiple times. No hearing yet," added Mitruka.

According to Mitruka, 450 factories in North Bengal work 100 per cent on coal. North Bengal contributes to 30 per cent of total tea production in India. "At least five lakh people are directly or indirectly connected with the tea industry," added the tea factory owner.

According to the traders, coal was supplied from North Eastern coalfields. But supplied from the sources following the directives issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT), the tea industry is now taking coal from Raniganj, Asansol and from Indonesia.

"Earlier coal was available at Rs 8,000 per metric tonne and now it has touched more than Rs 21,000 per metric tonne. As a result, the cost of production has gone up affecting the tea quality," added Mitruka.

In this situation, the industry appeals to both the state and central governments to introduce alternative power systems like solar or gas lines which not only reduce the production cost and also boost the tea gardens. "Gas supply can be an alternate source. We want a solution now," he added. (ANI)

