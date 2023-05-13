Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): Hours after the BJD's victory in Jharsuguda bypoll, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that "Single-engine or Double-engine" is not important and from people's point of view governance is important.

Addressing the party workers following the party's victory in Jharsuguda bypoll, Biju Janta Dal President and CM Naveen Patnaik said, "Single engine or Double engine is not important. From people's point of view, governance is important. Governance, good governance, pro-people governance always win."

"Those who insult the people of Odisha by calling them lawless are working against our state, those who insult our Mothers, Sisters and Daughters, because they dare to enter public space are working against the people and their prosperity, people of Odisha will never forgive them, BJD will always stand with the people of the Odisha, for the empowerment of Odisha, especially for the vulnerable sections and Women," the CM said.

"This Victory belongs to the people of Jharsuguda and the women's power, I am indebted to the people of Jharsuguda, and I would like to thank the lakhs of party workers, brothers and sisters for this win," CM added.

Slain Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das's daughter Dipali Das, whom the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) fielded in the constituency of her father, emerged victorious with a margin of 48,721 votes in the Jharsuguda by-election.

She defeated BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy.

Biju Janata Dal will further strengthen its efforts for the betterment of the Jharsuguda region, and the development process in Jharsuguda started by Nab Babu will be taken further, he said.

"During the Padmapur by-election, the opposition disrespected our mothers, our women candidates were abused by using bad language. Whether it is Padmapur or Jharsuguda, everywhere they have abused our daughters who have lost their fathers. In every by-election, they have criticised the leaders of Mission Shakti, and the women working at the grassroots level," the CM said.

"History has witnessed people of Odisha have never tolerated such disrespect towards women.Our daughters are our pride, Biju Janata Dal has always encouraged the participation of women in public life," he said.

The CM said that Mission Sakti has provided a platform for them to speak strongly for their rights. Mission Shakti has empowered them, bringing them out of the house.

"Opposition parties have always been against women's empowerment. This is a dangerous trend. The people of Odisha have always disliked such behaviour and rejected it," he said.

"Let us all work together for the betterment of Odisha, for our democratic values, for our cultural dignity and respect for women, for protecting the rights of women," the CM said. (ANI)

