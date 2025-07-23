Patna (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MLA Sanjeev Kumar on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to include labourers working outside in the voter list, who cannot show up for verification process amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. He said that SIR process would do harm if not conducted properly.

"The labourers working outside the state, who cannot show up for verification, would be ousted from the roll. Therefore, the Election Commission should make arrangements to include such individuals. There are no intruders in my constituency," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2025: Operation Sindoor Debate in Parliament Next Week, PM Narendra Modi Likely To Intervene.

The JD(U) MLA stated that the SIR process could prove harmful if not conducted properly.

"Due to the ruckus created in the Assembly, a huge issue related to the farmers could not be raised. The land revenue has stopped for the last 9 years, and farmers are committing suicide. The government should be clear about whether it wants to acquire farmers' land and, if not, make a decision. If not conducted properly, the SIR process will harm us all," Kumar added.

Also Read | 'He Was Unable To Sexually Satisfy': Woman Kills Husband Over Intimacy Issues and Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide in Delhi, Internet Search History Exposes Murder Plot.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns over the Election Commission's SIR process for voter lists in Bihar, questioning its timing, impartiality, and feasibility, especially for the state's large migrant population.

He criticised the requirement of 11 documents for voter registration, questioning how the poor would manage to produce such paperwork.

"I asked for only four things. The voter list was first published in February, and after the Lok Sabha elections, a revision could have been done. Instead, they are rushing everything now. They are demanding 11 documents, which poor people do not have. Where will poor people get so many documents in just 25 days?" Tejashwi highlighted the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged citizens, underscoring the issues they encounter.

A heated debate erupted in the Bihar Assembly over voter list revision, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar engaging in a sharp exchange.

The opposition's protest led to significant disruptions in the Assembly, with lawmakers from both sides engaging in heated exchanges. The Speaker had to intervene multiple times to restore order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)