New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched a mobile music classroom and recording studio which aims to assist children of Delhi government schools in pursuing their passion in music.

The Delhi government claimed that it is India's first 'Mobile Music Bus', and aims to train children through a media-based curriculum, including audio production and film production, to help them build sustainable careers in these fields.

The project is likely to benefit 5,000 children, an official statement said.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said children will no longer need to go out to learn music and instead the music will reach them.

"The 'Music Bus' would reach the children at large, identify their artistic passion and lay a foundation upon which the School of Specialized Excellence would build upon and assist these children in pursuing their passion and achieve the heights of success in that field," the statement quoting him said.

Under this project, a bus has been transformed into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio and a performing stage, the statement said.

This 'Mobile Music Bus' will reach 5,000 children from government schools as well as low-income communities in Delhi to enable learning through music through regular workshops conducted by trained facilitators, it said.

The 'Music Bus Studio' is also equipped with a smart TV which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to social-emotional health and well-being, it said.

The studio is armed with sufficient power back up to run seamlessly for at least eight hours even without electricity.

The concept of this bus was introduced by Manzil Mystics, a group of children studying in Delhi government schools and it is funded by SBI Card under CSR, it mentioned.

The 'Music Bus Project' will organize music workshops once a week and monthly happy circles for the betterment of their social and emotional health, and to provide exposure to stage performances which would benefit maximum children.

"The objective of this project is to train the children of low-income groups through a media-based curriculum which includes audio production, graphic designing and film production to help them build sustainable careers in these fields," the statement said.

Sisodia said every family expects their child to have some artistic talent, but when the child wants to make that art his passion, they are advised to pay more attention to studies.

"The Delhi government started the School of Specialized Excellence so that they can focus on their passion from a young age and develop it. The performing and visual arts domain of the School of Specialized Excellence will ensure that for an artist, art is their education," he said.

