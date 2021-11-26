New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, AAP leader and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called upon his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for presenting a list of 250 government schools which have been improved in the five years of the Congress government for a public comparison of their education models.

"Punjab's Education Minister Pargat Singh has accepted my challenge for a debate on improvement in 250 schools in Delhi and Punjab. I am waiting for a list of 250 schools in Punjab which have improved in the past five years," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Pune Resident Duped Of Rs 4.19 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Job At Hotel In United Kingdom.

"I will also submit a similar list of Delhi schools. We both will then visit these schools together and invite the media so that people can form an opinion about schools in Delhi and Punjab and the education models of two states.

"(Delhi) CM Arvind Kejriwal is also visiting Mohali tomorrow. He will meet the teachers in Punjab who have been agitating for their demands. Who can talk better about improved situation in schools other than teachers?" he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mahanagar Gas Ltd Hikes Gas Prices for 3rd Time in Six Weeks.

Sisodia had on Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart for a public debate on the education models under the two governments.

He had also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

Responding to his invite, Singh tweeted earlier in the day," I welcome the Hon. edu. Minister of Delhi Sh.@msisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools".

Punjab will go to assembly polls early next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)